TRINITY — A $6.99 million budget gained the approval of the Trinity City Council on Monday that will include no property tax increase, but will include a 30% increase in the city’s sewer rate.

That increase was prompted by discussion from council members, said City Manager Stevie Cox. This followed a recommendation by Councilmen Jack Carico and Bob Hicks, who indicated this month that the city is roughly 42% behind where it should be in its debt payment for sewer services.