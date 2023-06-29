TRINITY — A $6.99 million budget gained the approval of the Trinity City Council on Monday that will include no property tax increase, but will include a 30% increase in the city’s sewer rate.
That increase was prompted by discussion from council members, said City Manager Stevie Cox. This followed a recommendation by Councilmen Jack Carico and Bob Hicks, who indicated this month that the city is roughly 42% behind where it should be in its debt payment for sewer services.
“Council had a discussion about increasing the sewer rates to offset the amount of deficit we were showing in our sewer fund, and also to be able to reduce our debt and help us get off the distressed communities list,” Cox said. “After much discussion, council as a group agreed to do a 30% increase in the sewer rate that would allow us to reduce the amount of money that we were taking out of the general fund to offset that cost for sewer, which will be passed on to our residents and users of the system.”
Three residents spoke in opposition to the proposed budget, specifically mentioning pay raises that had been allocated for city staff members. Councilman Robbie Walker pointed out that since Trinity was incorporated in 1997, five of 27 budgets included cost-of-living increases for city employees.
Walker indicated that the largest COLA came in 2022, when employees received a 6% raise. In the other four years, no more than a 2.3% increase was allocated. He said he believes the employees should be paid comparable to surrounding municipalities of similar size, but the extent of the proposed increases in the city manager’s budget were not something for which he could express support.
Questions pertaining to proposed increases in salaries for city employees included in the city’s budget, as well as concerns raised in the overall direction of the city by Councilman Ed Lohr, precipitated an adversarial recommendation. Lohr made a motion to fire the city manager, seconded by Councilman Jack Carico. The motion was denied, 3-2, with only Lohr and Carico voting in favor.
After the vote of confidence for Cox by a majority of the council, Carico sounded off on the budget itself, suggesting Trinity has spent beyond its means.
“We cannot keep spending money like there’s no end,” Carico said. “If you keep spending money, you’ll have to raise taxes. And like I say, as long as I’m sitting right here, I’ll never [vote to] raise taxes, because I know there’s fat that can be cut.”
Based on a pay study conducted by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, paid for by the city of Trinity, employee salaries are due for a significant increase. Hicks suggested that the city should budget for the salaries recommended by the study, while also leaving open the door to instruct the city manager to pay employees at a different rate than what is budgeted.
Walker made a motion to approve the budget, save for the employee salaries. He made the budget approval contingent on information to be gathered by the city manager as to the salaries of Archdale, Denton, Randleman, Thomasville and Lexington employees. Per the terms of the motion, the budget would maintain current salaries, pending review.
That motion was withdrawn in order for Hicks to come forward with another motion. His motion was to approve the proposed budget as presented, with one caveat. The city manager is instructed to give no further raises until the aforementioned information could be collected on the surrounding municipalities.
That motion was approved by virtue of a 3-2 vote, with Carico and Lohr dissenting.
