TRINITY — Trinity soccer picked up a 1-0 win in the opening round of the 2-A state playoffs on Monday, beating North Surry to advance in the single-elimination tournament.
Both teams started the first 67 minutes of play without a goal before the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (12-6-1) tallied the game’s only score. Yainkro Zorrilla’s goal with 13 minutes to play broke the scoreless tie.
After the contest, Trinity coach Mike Sink said he was pleased that his team was able to shrug off a sluggish start to find a way to survive.
“We discussed in the second half that we just weren’t putting any pressure on the ball,” Sink said. “We tried to keep in on their half as much as possible. … Last half, we played as a team. First half, we just weren’t gelling. It’s the first game. You know, in the playoffs, it’s always tough that first game. It was a test for us.”
In particular, North Surry’s Dallas Raya was the challenge Sink knew his team had to meet in order to get the win. The Bulldogs were collectively able to keep their opponents’ best player off the scoresheet, and Sink recognized one of his own for largely taking responsibility for the tall order.
“We had to contain 8 (Raya),” Sink said. “He was their go-to. He was really good. Spencer (May) did a good job on him. He told us at halftime, he said, ‘I can handle him,’ so I said ‘OK.’ He did. He did a good job.”
The team was scheduled to travel to No. 8 Pine Lake Prep today. Sink doesn’t believe the approach will change substantially for this evening’s tilt, as the Bulldogs seek to ride its approach to the third round.
“We’ve tried to stay to what got us here, and we haven’t changed much,” Sink said. “The whole group [is working hard], even the guys who aren’t playing. They’re working these starters to death, and that’s big for us, to have a group that’s willing to put in that time.”
