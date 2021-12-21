TRINITY — The city of Trinity intends to begin 2022 with an individual familiar to the area as its new interim city manager.
Last week, Trinity City Council voted to contract with Jerry Rothrock to become the city’s interim manager on Jan. 3. Rothrock, a retired public works director for the city of Reidsville, has held several public positions in the Triad, including Madison town manager and multiple stints as interim city manager in Archdale and Randleman.
Rothrock’s most recent service in the Archdale-Trinity area came when he succeeded former Archdale City Manager Jerry Yarborough after he retired in 2014. Rothrock’s tenure is expected to begin the first week of the new year after City Manager Debbie Hinson announced her retirement, which became effective yesterday.
At the close of the November regular meeting of Trinity City Council, Hinson said she planned to step away from her leadership role. Officially, her last day in the office at City Hall was Dec. 22, but she said she will be available until the end of the year.
Hinson began work in city government with the city of Archdale and worked there for 16 years before accepting a position as city clerk in Trinity. She became city manager in 2012. At various points, Hinson served as clerk, finance director and city manager, even doing all three at one time through stretches.
In total, she spent 18 years with the government in Trinity. Prior to that, her experience in Archdale started with the water department before she became city clerk and then finance director.
Hinson departs as the city also swears in two council members who unseated incumbents. Robbie Walker and returning Councilman Ed Lohr will rejoin the city government after Trinity voters elected them earlier this month.
In Ward 2, Lohr defeated incumbent Steve Lawing, and in Ward 4, Robbie Walker led the field of four candidates, including incumbent Don Payne. Lawing and Walker both thanked Hinson for her service and were complimentary of her work at the close of the December meeting.
Councilman Jack Carico said he was pleased to welcome the newcomers to city government, expressing excitement about the direction of a new council.
“I’m glad we got Robbie and Ed on here, I’m thankful we’re getting an interim manager and I’ll be even more thankful when we get a city manager,” Carico said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.