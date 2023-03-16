TRINITY — City staff members in Trinity were directed Monday night to explore grant opportunities for a prospective new park.

Councilman Robbie Walker prompted discussion on the topic at the regular March meeting of City Council, saying interest for a new park is high. He acknowledged the possibility that any proposal can fall through at any time, but that he just would like to see avenues for funding to be explored.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

Trending Videos