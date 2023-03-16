TRINITY — City staff members in Trinity were directed Monday night to explore grant opportunities for a prospective new park.
Councilman Robbie Walker prompted discussion on the topic at the regular March meeting of City Council, saying interest for a new park is high. He acknowledged the possibility that any proposal can fall through at any time, but that he just would like to see avenues for funding to be explored.
“With all the new neighborhoods coming into Trinity, my vision for Trinity is to have a safe place for Trinity residents to come and have cookouts, let their kids play, walking trails and stuff like that on this acreage we have up here,” Walker said. “In no way do I foresee Trinity competing with Creekside Park or anything like that.
“I think if we have this in Trinity, it will be well-used.”
Walker introduced renderings of a new park in New London as a possible model for a proposed Trinity facility. He indicated that the success of a town with an estimated population of fewer than 1,000 people in completing a project of that scope leads him to believe Trinity — with a population of nearly seven times that number — could do the same.
“If a city like New London can do it, I don’t see why Trinity can’t do it,” Walker said.
City Manager Stevie Cox agreed with Walker’s supposition that Trinity would be in a good position to receive grant funding for such a project. Councilman Jack Carico brought up the possibility that grant applications from the city of Trinity could be turned down by virtue of the municipality refusing grant money 10 years ago.
Cox believes enough time has passed that the actions of then-seated council members who no longer serve in the current municipal government should have no effect on present-day requests.
“I feel hopefully optimistic that we should be able to secure some grant funding,” Cox said. “We will actively lobby both our folks in the General Assembly and in DC for whatever funding may be possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.