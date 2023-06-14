TRINITY — A month after the Trinity City Council discussed with staff how increases could be passed along to residents to pay down the city’s sewer debt, the local government received an update on how its wastewater treatment transition is progressing.

Finance Director Crystal Postell offered a breakdown of what the city of Trinity expects to save in direct costs associated with wastewater treatment by agreeing to initiate movement of treatment services from Thomasville to High Point. Postell used an example based on a hypothetical sample that called for a monthly treatment of 8 million gallons.