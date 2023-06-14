TRINITY — A month after the Trinity City Council discussed with staff how increases could be passed along to residents to pay down the city’s sewer debt, the local government received an update on how its wastewater treatment transition is progressing.
Finance Director Crystal Postell offered a breakdown of what the city of Trinity expects to save in direct costs associated with wastewater treatment by agreeing to initiate movement of treatment services from Thomasville to High Point. Postell used an example based on a hypothetical sample that called for a monthly treatment of 8 million gallons.
“The city of Thomasville, that bill to treat (8 million gallons) would basically be $53,520 a month, versus the city of High Point, $24,480 a month. The monthly savings is $29,040. Annual savings (would total) $348,480. Those are just estimates, because the gallons treated vary month to month.”
Trinity made its first contribution payment to the city of High Point on Aug. 15 for $560,000 “to get everything moving,” according to Postell. Monthly payments to Thomasville to close out the remaining balance of Trinity’s debt will continue to be made in the amount of $30,541.41 over the next four years.
“We owe Thomasville four more years,” Councilman Jack Carico said. “That’s $2 million we still owe them. After we go to High Point, we’re still going to owe them $2 million.”
At last month’s meeting, Councilman Bob Hicks indicated that he and Carico have discussed the need to pass along further rate increases, possibly starting at 20%, beyond the 10% proposed by staff this year. This, Hicks said, is due to the $2 million owed to Thomasville.
Disparities in the sewer rate exist, Hicks said, in the city’s allocation, and he believes that they must be addressed, which Carico has also pointed out.
The rate the city is paying for sewer has gone up significantly, while the cost to residents has not gone up significantly. Based on the rates the city has charged — largely consequential of past promises made by previous councils that annual increases would not exceed 5% — Hicks said Trinity has fallen behind roughly 42% from where he said it should be in paying down its debt.
Additionally, Hicks reiterated this week that the city has had individuals who do not have sewer essentially foot the bill for those who have sewer.
“That created an even greater deficit between what the state said we should (have paid back),” Hicks said. “The sewer is supposed to be, according to the state, self-sufficient. The money we receive from payments into the sewer system is supposed to pay for the entire sewer system.
“If it doesn’t, we’re having to put that on the backs of the people who don’t have sewer.”
To combat this, Hicks has requested an increase on top of the 10.36% increase City Manager Stevie Cox included in his proposed budget.“The sewer should have gone up more every year,” Carico said. “There should never be another foot of sewer put in the city of Trinity until this debt is paid off.”
If Trinity does not accelerate its payment of the city’s sewer debt, it is currently slated to be paying on this debt until 2053. How the expected increases translate to this year’s rate remains to be seen, though a finalized rate for the sewer will be included in the passage of Trinity’s budget later this month, scheduled for June 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.