TRINITY — A proposed moratorium on major subdivisions in Trinity was replaced this week with a commitment by City Council to install a new land development plan.
Trinity City Attorney Bob Wilhoit explained that after closer review of state statutes which set parameters for what municipalities can do to curb development, he discovered a stipulation that precludes the type of moratorium that had been proposed. A local government can adopt a temporary moratorium on any development approval required by law except for the purpose of developing, adopting new or amended changes to development regulations governing residential uses.
Councilman Jack Carico expressed his displeasure with Wilhoit — who apologized to Carico and city leaders for missing the stipulation initially — for what he believed could have been a more timely resolution to the issue. Previously, a year-long moratorium on any new major housing subdivisions or developments gained the approval of Trinity City Council at its regular January meeting, but then was subsequently reversed.
This week, it was a motion by Councilman Bob Hicks to review the zoning and subdivision ordinances within the next 90 days and contract as soon as possible with a consultant to create a new land development plan that passed.
After a wave of large-scale housing developments arrived in Trinity over the last couple of years, the city had initially planned to wait at least another year before voting on any further subdivisions of that kind. The measure would not have included single-family homes or commercial business, but council mentioned a pause of its review and approval of residential development and zoning applications while the city’s land-use plan is under review and revision.
In Columbus County, commissioners passed a similar moratorium on major subdivisions in July. Wilhoit explained that the moratorium could well have been in error and advised against a moratorium in Trinity.
Homeowners in Steeplegate, Trinity’s largest housing development, have turned out in great numbers over the past several years to oppose road improvement projects and new subdivisions along the city’s most heavily-trafficked thoroughfare. Finch Farm Road is Trinity’s busiest road, excluding Interstate 85, with traffic volumes reportedly ranging from a daily average of 12,000 to 13,000 around the two I-85 interchanges, per 2018 data.
Multiple housing projects were approved over the last two years in the area near the intersection of Finch Farm and N.C. Highway 62, drawing the ire of city residents. Councilman Robbie Walker expressed his belief at the most recent council meeting that land development is at least one reason why he and Councilman Ed Lohr were elected in place of incumbents in the last election.
“I think that’s why me and Ed are here now,” Walker said. “They’re not only dissatisfied with the number of houses per acre, but they’re dissatisfied with the way they’ve done the land. If we redo the land development plan, we can redo all of that and put specifics in there on how they’ve got to leave borders or berms, how they’ve got to do the slope or whatever.
“I think what we want to see is nicer developments. If they’ve got 100-year trees there, we don’t want them to cut them if they don’t have to. … I think what the citizens, the ones that voted, were telling me that day is to make them quit scraping the land.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.