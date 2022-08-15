TRINITY – Trinity head coach Marlon Morris is confident that his Bulldogs can have a breakout in his third season.
Morris believes his squad will be improved because a number of key players return and all are upperclassmen.
“We’ve spent two years putting this in motion,” Morris said. “We knew our current junior class, when they were freshmen, were pretty good. The two classes before them did everything I asked them to do to lay a foundation. Our junior class can make some things happen, and we have some good seniors, too, and some of them stuck it out when they were freshman and a bunch of guys quit. And now it’s their time.”
Heading the list of those returning are junior All-PAC quarterback Dominic Payne and, all-conference senior running back and free safety Dylan Hodges, a four-year starter. Also back are defensive linemen Daniel Torreblanca and Joey Smith, both seniors, and all of the starting offensive linemen. They are headed by a pair of all-conference selections, juniors offensive linemen Evan Stepp (left tackle) and Griffin Dills (left guard), and also include Tyler Adcock and Colby Peele.
“The strength of our team is going to be our offensive line and defensive line,” Morris said. “We’re pretty big up front. I think we’ll be really good on offense. We have experience up front, and a class of 20-some juniors who went undefeated as freshmen.”
Chance Grogan, a senior, will also line up at running back and cornerback, and another senior, Bo Gibson, is expected to see action at fullback and cornerback
Even though Hodges returns at running back and the Bulldogs will utilize a spread offense, Morris believes his attack will be balanced.
“We have a lot of guys who can catch the ball,” Morris said. “Not just Dylan. Chance Grogan can catch the ball. Jacob Hodge, Dylan’s brother can. Brandon Campbell can. Brayden Jackson can, Tate Conti can. We’ve got our super guys and our role guys, and our role guys are pretty good. We have main guys that people will try to shut down but we have other guys who can give people problems.”
Cam Nelson and Campbell are projected starters at outside linebacker.
Morris said the Bulldogs have solid depth for the first time in tenure as the total number of players in the program, including junior varsity, is now over 60.
“That’s huge for a small 2A school with 600 kids,” Morris said. “About 1 out of 10 are going to be playing football. We managed to keep the JV program going during my two years. The freshmen two years ago went undefeated and were competitive last year, but a number of them played up as sophomores. They are a talented group, lost one game in eighth grade. They’re ready to go. I feel like we have a chance to compete for a conference championship and go to the playoffs. That’s our goal.”
One of the challenges for his team is learning how to win in a program that last finished above .500 in 2017. This year’s seniors went winless as freshmen, 1-4 as sophomores in Morris’ first year and 4-6 as juniors last year.
“They have to understand the process of winning,” Morris said. “They’ve got to learn how to put their foot down when the time comes. You’ve got to teach kids how to win. . .That is where we are right now. My juniors know how to win because they’ve done it. My seniors have paid their dues and it’s their time to shine.”
He added: “I was adamant that we have a JV team. We did that, and I think we’re going to reap the benefits of that because we had kids play and we’ve grown the program. . .The biggest thing is to understand that we belong. That’s our slogan this year: we belong. They have to understand we can compete with everyone we play. We have to show up and play to the best of our abilities. We do that, we have a chance to win all of them.”
