TRINITY — Following recent conversations of ethics and treatment of staff, residents and elected officials at Trinity City Council meetings, a public administrator facilitated a discussion last week on how to improve public and media relations.

Chris May, former executive director of Cape Fear Council of Governments, was invited by Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox to discuss with the local government an elected body’s responsibility to the public. He also touched on the nature of roles of the city’s manager and mayor in mediating sometimes contentious conversation.

