TRINITY — Following recent conversations of ethics and treatment of staff, residents and elected officials at Trinity City Council meetings, a public administrator facilitated a discussion last week on how to improve public and media relations.
Chris May, former executive director of Cape Fear Council of Governments, was invited by Trinity City Manager Stevie Cox to discuss with the local government an elected body’s responsibility to the public. He also touched on the nature of roles of the city’s manager and mayor in mediating sometimes contentious conversation.
“What I like to see boards do, learn how to agree to disagree,” May said. “Learn how to work together, and try to resist the opportunity to grandstand, no matter how the opportunity presents itself. You may think that you’re building a legacy and people are going to be excited by you, think you’re effective. But at the end of the day, you can be the best show in town, and you don’t want to be that.
“The people expect more of you, probably more of you than you can deliver. But nobody’s ever proud of a town council that’s all the time fighting.”
The Trinity City Council has responded multiple times to internal discussions that have broken out during open meetings, including action taken in August, when the council voted to amend its meeting schedule to create a buffer in hopes of preventing further disruptions. At that time, Councilman Robbie Walker made a request to modify the start time for council meetings after a dispute between members of council carried over into a presentation to the state champion Wheatmore High School soccer team in June.
The city has since followed a new meeting schedule that accommodates a pre-agenda meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Mayor Richard McNabb said a resident described council meetings in recent years as a “circus.” Councilman Ed Lohr has agreed, affirming the belief that conduct was unprofessional. Walker alluded to meetings involving previous council members that he believed drew the disapproval of city residents.
Councilman Bob Hicks conducted a recent meeting in place of McNabb when the latter was ill and took the opportunity to publicly offer on behalf of council members an acknowledgement that the board wishes to move toward more suitable relationships. Both internally and with the public, elected officials in Trinity are taking actions to provide a more civilized atmosphere during open meetings.
That atmosphere, May says, extends beyond the meetings. He encouraged council members to adopt a cordial, but carefully constructed, relationship with the media.
“You need to maintain a good, professional relationship with the press,” May said. “I say professional relationship, because you don’t want to be too chummy with them. You don’t need to feed them [negative] information.”
May highlighted a number of cautionary measures for council members to take when engaging with media, noting what he interpreted as the knack of writers to generate attention-grabbing headlines. While simply doing their jobs, he said, reporters repeat information shared by elected officials that can sometimes be detrimental to the reputation of a city.
By engaging in friendlier dialogue with each other and the media, the city hopes to mend that reputation.
