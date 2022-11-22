TRINITY — Recognition of a fallen Trinity resident could soon be made in the form of a statue or plaque on city property in the coming months.
A recommendation by Councilman Ed Lohr at the November meeting of Trinity City Council that city hall bear the name of Jacob Carroll led to a discussion between council members on the best way to honor his legacy. Carroll, a 2008 graduate of Trinity High School, was deployed to Afghanistan in June 2010 with his unit, the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment.
During a mission on Nov. 13, 2010, he was killed by an insurgent suicide bomber while providing security for his unit. He was 20 years old.
“If there’s ever been a hero in this town, [it was Carroll],” Lohr said. “I have never lost a family member, but I carried my best friend off the battlefield. He never got to come home and see his brother, sister, mom or father.”
One potential obstacle exists in any efforts to dedicate the building at city hall to an individual. It has already been done. City officials commemorated city hall in 2019 to deceased mayor Jesse Hill at a special ceremony that December.
Staff unveiled signage at that time which is still displayed prominently on the facade of what is now known as the Jesse Hill Municipal Building. Members of the Hill family were presented three years ago with a plaque to commemorate their loved one and the city’s former leader.
Hill died March 31 at his home in Trinity. The 80-year-old mayor was in the midst of his second term at the time of his death, having served nearly five years as the city's mayor. Lohr made it known that he did not view the dedication as a particularly memorable moment in the city’s history and believes Carroll to be a more deserving posthumous recipient of the honor.
“The citizens didn’t get to participate and I don’t need no old politician who was senile up there on city hall,” Lohr said. “He was braindead for half the time he was up here.”
Lohr’s characterization of the city’s former mayor stands in stark contrast to the image projected at the time of his death. City staff, community members and his family gathered three years ago days before the Christmas holiday to pay their tributes. Those in attendance spoke glowingly of Hill’s tenure and his life on the whole.
“Jesse impacted many lives with his kindness and his generosity,” former Councilman Don Payne said. “His spirit lives and his outstanding leadership will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
“He was loved and admired, respected by all.”
A clear contrast has emerged between the former council and current one. Councilman Robbie Walker joined Lohr as the two new council members who were voted into office in place of Payne and former councilman Stephen Lawing.
Walker said he has little recollection of Hill as mayor, as he was not serving on council during that time. He seemed to depart from Lohr’s portrayal of Hill, instead wanting to focus on the best way to remember Carroll. He proposed that a plaque or small statue be placed where the former ATM machine was in the parking lot of the building which bears Hill’s name.
“I wasn’t here when that took place, and I don’t have any comment about Jesse,” Walker said. “I knew the man, but I don’t know what he did for the city, and I don’t know how his name got on city hall. But my thought on Jacob — and I totally agree with you, Ed, I think the city needs to recognize him in a better way than what it is — I think we can do some type of a commemorative plaque or a statue of Jacob, telling about his life and his service.”
After receiving the approval of Councilman Jack Carico and an apparent approval from other council members, Walker made a motion to instruct staff to explore the cost and options for moving forward with a plaque and/or statue. That motion gained approval from council.
