TRINITY — A local bill could soon change the city of Trinity’s elections to even-numbered years.
Trinity City Council voted to approve changes to the election cycle on Monday following a heated discussion on whether the measure is warranted or not.
Mayor Richard McNabb said he consulted with Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, after he was approached with a request to look into changing the city’s four-year, staggered terms to even-numbered years. Currently, Trinity holds its municipal elections in odd-numbered years, with the most recent held in 2021.
When asked who initiated the inquiry to the change in election cycles, Councilman Robbie Walker said that he did. McNabb mentioned that the reasoning for this change would be the same as Trinity’s neighboring municipality. Archdale is among a handful of cities and towns in North Carolina and the only one in the Piedmont Triad that hold municipal elections in even-numbered years.
“The cost is the same; you’ll just get more participation at election time,” McNabb said. “That’s the name of the game. Archdale did it for the same reason.”
Councilman Ed Lohr verbally expressed his dislike for the measure, and Councilman Jack Carico made a motion to cease the process of seeking a local bill to change Trinity’s elections. That motion was denied, 3-2. A second motion by Walker to approve action to seek a local bill passed, 3-2, with Carico and Lohr in opposition.
The adjustment to the cycle would push the seats currently held by Tommy Johnson, Jack Carico and Bob Hicks — all of which have been set to expire this year — back to 2024.
“What the bill says is that everybody will serve one more year,” McNabb said. “The people who are up for a vote in 2023 will move to 2024. Everybody will pick up one more year from what they’re serving as it stands.”
Carico accused the mayor of acting deceptively, which McNabb denied. The councilman suggested that McNabb visited with Biggs in a fashion that was not made known to all council members.
“What you’re saying is that this here was done behind our back,” Carico said. “They weren’t aware of no darn bill, Richard. Don’t sit there and lie.”
McNabb said each member was aware of conversations that had taken place and knew the idea was on the table. Lohr asked why the voters were unable to speak about the issue. He also opposed the idea of council members having the ability to serve five years instead of four, saying he didn’t “want to look at” fellow council members for five years.
Additionally, Lohr mentioned that Trinity City Hall is the only place he has ever been made fun of for a disability, accusing a current and former council member of mocking him. He suggested he would rather still be serving the military in combat than navigate the current state of affairs in the city’s local government.
“This is the most disgusting place I’ve ever been in my life,” Lohr said. “I hope you losers rot in hell.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
