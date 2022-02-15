TRINITY – A hot start helped Trinity close out the regular season on a strong note.
The Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the game, led by double digits at halftime and rolled past Eastern Randolph 69-51 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball last Thursday on Senior Night at Trinity.
In the girls game, Trinity went on a 14-1 run during the fourth quarter to turn a deficit into a big lead and won 36-31.
“I thought we played really well in spurts and we played well overall,” Bulldogs boys coach Tim Kelly said. “We came out with a hot hand by Aidan Blakely, who hit three 3s. I thought (Dominic Payne) had a fantastic game. He really played a great floor game, scored when he had to. We needed this win”
Aidan Blakely scored 15 points – all on 3-pointers – to lead Trinity (18-4 overall, 9-3 conference), which came into Thursday one game behind first-place Providence Grove.
Dominic Payne added 14 points, followed by Trace Moffitt with 12 points and Brandon Campbell with 10 points as the Bulldogs won their sixth game in a row heading into next week’s conference tournament.
“I think we’re getting better and better,” Kelly said. “We’ve knocked off Providence Grove, Uwharrie (Charter) and Randleman – and all three of those teams have beaten us. This is the time you want to be jelling. But in our league any team can beat you.”
Blakely drained a trio of 3s to give Trinity a 9-0 lead with 6:30 left in the opening quarter. It pushed its lead to nine again four times in the second before scoring the final five points of the half to lead 39-27 into halftime.
The Wildcats (8-13, 2-10), who were led by Nicah Taylor with 18 points, scored six straight to open the third and pulled within six. But the Bulldogs quickly answered with eight straight to lead by 14 with 3:41 left in the quarter.
Trinity extended its lead to 18 midway through the fourth and got it to 20 in the final two minutes.
GIRLS GAME
Autumn Gentry scored 12 points to lead Trinity (5-17, 2-10), which trailed by five in the third in a back-and-forth game. Alania Lanphar added nine points while Kaylee McDonald chipped in six points.
“Defensively we played really well,” Bulldogs coach Mike Sink said. “We made a few mistakes in the third quarter. But it was just great for our seniors. Our underclassmen were playing for them as much as anything else. We just stayed in our stuff and everything just fell into place for us.”
Trinity, trailing by four with 6:49 left in the game, scored eight straight points to lead by four with 4:14 left in the game. Grace McDonald then added a wide-open layup as the Bulldogs worked the clock and later made two free throws for a seven-point lead.
Gentry added two free throws for a nine-point advantage with 27.8 seconds left.
“It’s great,” Sink said. “My seniors – I can’t say enough about them. Without them, we probably wouldn’t have had a team four years ago. They stepped up, they have learned so much, and I’m going to miss them unbelievably. These four ladies have really brought this team together on different occasions.
“Tonight they played their hearts out.”
Ziera Watson and Kyania Brower each scored eight points to lead the Wildcats (8-13, 3-9).
