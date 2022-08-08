TRINITY — Following an episode at the June meeting of Trinity City Council, members of the council voted this week to amend its meeting schedule to create a buffer in hopes of preventing further disruptions.
Councilman Robbie Walker made a request to modify the start time for council meetings after a dispute between members of council carried over into a presentation to the state champion Wheatmore High School soccer team in June. City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new meeting schedule that will accommodate a pre-agenda meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.
“I contacted a friend of mine who is on the Archdale City Council,” Walker said. “They start at 6:30 with a pre-agenda meeting and the regular meeting starts at 7. I know Councilman [Ed] Lohr has talked about a pre-agenda meeting. I think we need to get our stuff together in 30 minutes and do a better job presenting ourselves to the public in the future, in a more controlled environment.
“That 30 minutes would give us a chance to get on the right page and get our heads together.”
The measure was seemingly prompted by a back-and-forth exchange when Councilman Jack Carico raised questions about a sewer project prior to the recognition. Wheatmore recently completed a perfect 25-0 season with the school’s first team state championship and was scheduled at the outset of the June meeting for a recognition to players and school personnel.
Students were in attendance for the meeting and ultimately received praise from Mayor Richard McNabb and applause from City Council members nine minutes after the meeting began. For Walker, the nine-minute delay due to ensuing discussion was unacceptable.
“I was totally, totally embarrassed by our conduct in front of the Wheatmore girls soccer team,” Walker said. “We had pre-agenda discussions before we recognized those girls for their achievement, and I had several parents tell me afterward [thank you] for stopping the arguing so that their girls could get their plaques and go home. They didn’t have to be subject to what we were doing.”
Walker continued by saying he believed this could also improve attendance at the meetings because 6 p.m., when the meetings currently begin, is too close to when most individuals get off work. McNabb said he had conversations with Archdale Mayor Lewis Dorsett, who confirmed that 7 p.m. meetings did give council additional time to prepare and that seemed to help alleviate some concerns.
Councilman Ed Lohr believes that pre-agenda sessions will be helpful and informative for residents who wish to participate in the meetings.
“There are so many citizens — this is just my opinion — they don’t know what’s going on,” Lohr said. “The kind of money we’re spending, by the time people hear about it, [they can’t participate]. It seemed to work awful well, but then we got these old suckers on [council] who didn’t want to do nothing. I can name them, they’re gone. They got voted out. They pushed the stuff through.”
McNabb said a resident described council meetings in recent history as a “circus.” Lohr agreed, affirming the belief that conduct was unprofessional. Walker alluded to meetings involving previous council members that he believed drew the disapproval of city residents.
“I think Ed will agree that the reason two of those council members are not still here … is that a lot of times, these council meetings get out of hand,” Walker said. “I’ve never served on a board that acted like that, and I don’t want to continue to serve on a board that acts like that. We’re representations of the city.
“When those kids come in here — and they were high school kids — that was embarrassing. … In the future, we need to set a better example for the city of Trinity.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.