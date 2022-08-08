TRINITY — Following an episode at the June meeting of Trinity City Council, members of the council voted this week to amend its meeting schedule to create a buffer in hopes of preventing further disruptions.

Councilman Robbie Walker made a request to modify the start time for council meetings after a dispute between members of council carried over into a presentation to the state champion Wheatmore High School soccer team in June. City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new meeting schedule that will accommodate a pre-agenda meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

