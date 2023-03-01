TRINITY — A memorable campaign for the Trinity boys basketball team came to a close last week with an 81-66 defeat at Reidsville in the second round of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs.
Before the school’s second straight 20-win season came to end, the Bulldogs celebrated milestones by players and coaches and sent one senior starter off with another taste of postseason success. Dylan Hodges, the lone senior to appear in the box score of either of the team’s playoff games, scored a game-high 31 points in Trinity’s 81-55 first-round blowout of Newton-Conover.
Junior Dominic Payne had 60 points across the two postseason contests, including 32 against Reidsville. Payne, who topped the 1,000-point mark this season, was the state’s sixth-leading scorer and is expected to return next year with a chance to make an indelible mark on the school’s record books in his final season.
“He’s a lot of fun to coach,” Bulldogs’ coach Tim Kelly said of Payne after he tallied his 1,000th point. “He’s the kind of player, you really look forward to getting to the gym. He’s gotten better every year. Hopefully he’ll continue to improve this year, and then he’s got a whole spring, summer and fall to improve going into his senior year.
Kelly himself garnered a historic recognition of his own in 2023 as the school dedicated the gym to its longtime coach, naming it in his honor. Having piloted the program to 654 wins and a state championship, Kelly has been at the helm of many significant moments throughout the last four decades of Trinity basketball history. Though the season did not end the way the team had hoped, the postseason run was a reminder that the future remains bright for the Bulldogs.
Apart from returning 72% of the team’s scoring production next season, its recent trajectory also lends itself to projection of even better things to come. Trinity has now notched playoff victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014.
Finishing third in the Piedmont Athletic Conference this season, the Bulldogs compiled a 21-8 record, good for one more win than they had last year.
The girls at Trinity also bested its record from the season prior, improving by seven wins to finish at 12-14 this year. They ultimately clinched a playoff berth before falling to North Wilkes 67-37 in the first round.
Wheatmore wrapped up a nine-win campaign with a 70-23 defeat in the first round at East Rutherford.
