TRINITY — A memorable campaign for the Trinity boys basketball team came to a close last week with an 81-66 defeat at Reidsville in the second round of the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs.

Before the school’s second straight 20-win season came to end, the Bulldogs celebrated milestones by players and coaches and sent one senior starter off with another taste of postseason success. Dylan Hodges, the lone senior to appear in the box score of either of the team’s playoff games, scored a game-high 31 points in Trinity’s 81-55 first-round blowout of Newton-Conover.

