TRINITY — A final test remains in Trinity basketball’s regular season, as the Bulldogs cap league play with a rivalry game, hoping to capture momentum headed into the conference tournament play next week.
Randleman’s boys come to town tomorrow night with revenge on their minds. Trinity handed the Tigers a 66-55 loss back in January. The Tiger girls, meanwhile, enter Friday ranked as the No. 1 team in the 2-A Western Region.
Though Eastern Randolph and Southwestern Randolph have distanced themselves from the rest of the conference in PAC boys’ action this season, Trinity still has a chance to solidify its resume before the NCHSAA 2-A playoffs begin Feb. 21. Bulldogs’ coach Tim Kelly has often demonstrated a knack for helping to elevate his team’s play at this point of the season, and Dominic Payne proved last season that he was capable of leading his team to a playoff win.
At 27.4 points per game, Payne is the state’s fourth-leading scorer and is second among all 2-A programs.
Victories over Wheatmore, Uwharrie Charter and Providence Grove in recent weeks leave Trinity in a similar position to last year’s squad, which finished the season with a 20-6 record and a first-round postseason triumph. That group had the benefit of playing at home in its initial contest, a 55-46 win over Lexington. It remains to be seen whether this year’s iteration will have the same advantage.
For the girls, a noticeable improvement has been made over last year regardless of the outcome against the stiffest test anyone in their classification will face Friday. The Bulldogs entered play Tuesday with a 12-10 record overall, 4-6 in conference play. Both represent significant strides from the 5-18 and 2-10 PAC marks from a year ago.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
