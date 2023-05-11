TRINITY — The first reading of Trinity’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget brought with it the notion from both council members and staff that increases could be passed along to residents to pay down the city’s sewer debt.
This year’s estimated $4.3 million budget proposal represents an increase of $174,468, or 14.16%, over last year’s approved fiscal year budget. Trinity’s 10-cent property tax rate per $100 valuation, however, is expected to remain unchanged, according to City Manager Stevie Cox.
“For the last 10-plus years, the tax rate will stay exactly the same,” Cox said. “There will not be a tax increase included in this budget.”
The sewer fund includes a proposed 10.36% increase, Cox said. That increase is due to the interlocal agreement for the wastewater treatment plant services from the city of High Point.
“The city will continue to evaluate our sewer debt each year for avenues to lessen our sewer debt,” Cox said. “Currently, the city utilizes an increase in sewer rate to aid in the alleviation of sewer debt.”
Councilman Bob Hicks indicated that he and Councilman Jack Carico have discussed the need to pass along further rate increases, possibly starting at 20%. Disparities in the sewer rate exist, Hicks said, in the city’s allocation, and he believes that they must be addressed, as Carico has pointed out.
The rate the city is paying for sewer has gone up significantly, according to Hicks, while the cost to residents has not gone up significantly. Based on the rates the city has charged — largely consequential of past promises made by previous councils that annual increases would not exceed 5% — Hicks said Trinity has fallen behind roughly 42% from where he said it should be in paying down its debt.
Additionally, Hicks said the city has had individuals who do not have sewer essentially foot the bill for those who have sewer.
“Having thought back over the course of my tenure here, as he has said, he’s been talking about this for several years,” Hicks said of Carico’s concerns. “Apparently it has taken me this long to get educated enough to understand what was going on and get over whatever densities I’ve had with what he’s trying to explain. But now that I have, I see what he’s talking about, and I agree with him.
“We have consistently undercharged for our sewer based on how much we were being charged.”
A public hearing on the budget proposal will be held at the city’s regular June meeting prior to possible approval of the budget.
