TRINITY — The first reading of Trinity’s proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget brought with it the notion from both council members and staff that increases could be passed along to residents to pay down the city’s sewer debt.

This year’s estimated $4.3 million budget proposal represents an increase of $174,468, or 14.16%, over last year’s approved fiscal year budget. Trinity’s 10-cent property tax rate per $100 valuation, however, is expected to remain unchanged, according to City Manager Stevie Cox.

