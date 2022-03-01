TRINITY — For the first time since 2014, Trinity and Wheatmore both came away winners in the first round of the state playoffs.
Coach Pete Kilcullen’s Warriors completed a 15-win season last week two nights after breaking through with a 61-42 home victory over Monroe. Trinity’s boys also put the finishing touches on a 20-win season of its own, netting a 55-46 win over Lexington before wrapping things up at Salisbury.
Though the road came to an end with losses in the second round, the Warriors and Bulldogs accomplished something neither team had in eight years.
Selected to participate in the 2-A West Region of the tournament, Trinity began its postseason play with a home game as the No. 12 seed with a first-round matchup with Lexington. After knocking off the Yellow Jackets, the team ran into a buzzsaw at Salisbury, which defeated the Bulldogs 73-49.
Likewise, the Warriors were unable to advance once they hit the road at Newton-Conover, where the Red Devils moved on with a 68-59 triumph behind 39 points from leading scorer Cassidy Geddes. The loss could not diminish, however, the successful play on the floor by the West’s No. 14 seed.
In a league that featured one of the state’s top 2-A teams in Randleman (seeded No. 1) and one of the state’s top 1-A teams in Uwharrie Charter (seeded No. 3), Wheatmore managed to make its mark. As of Tuesday, Randleman was carrying the torch for the conference and remained alive in the fourth round of the playoffs, scheduled to play Shelby later in the evening.
For Trinity, it was sophomore Dominic Payne who led the way as the team’s top scorer this season. Largely behind the scoring exploits of Payne, the Bulldogs compiled a 19-5 record in the regular season.
The team jumped out to an early lead on Salisbury and trailed by only two in the third quarter, but ultimately succumbed to a flurry in the game’s final 12 minutes that propelled the Hornets to the next round.
Despite significant losses to graduation, returning a majority of its scoring next season would likely place Trinity back in the thick of things in a competitive league with Providence Grove and Uwharrie Charter at the top.
