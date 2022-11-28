TRINITY — When the Trinity Bulldogs returned to the hardwood this week, both boys and girls’ squads did so coming off of a successful opening week.

Trinity bested East, 71-28, last week to improve to 2-1 on the young season. The Eagle girls also fell 50-29 to the Bulldogs.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos