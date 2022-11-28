TRINITY — When the Trinity Bulldogs returned to the hardwood this week, both boys and girls’ squads did so coming off of a successful opening week.
Trinity bested East, 71-28, last week to improve to 2-1 on the young season. The Eagle girls also fell 50-29 to the Bulldogs.
The Bulldog boys won for a second night in a row after Trinity and Oak Grove split a non-conference basketball doubleheader. Trinity’s boys prevailed 67-66 in overtime. Dominic Payne poured in 37 points in leading the Bulldogs while Grayson Earls had 12.
Payne once again led the way for Trinity with 25 points, continuing his tear to start the season. His senior Bulldog teammate Dylan Hodges provided an excellent complementary night offensively, scoring 22 after struggling in a narrow victory over Oak Grove the night before. Brandon Campbell was the third Bulldog in double figures with 11.
Lane Kimmer paced the Grizzlies (0-1) with 18 points, Max VanWeerdhuizen had 15 and J.B. Shabazz eight. Oak Grove led by six after the first period and halftime. Trinity surged and took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and the Grizzlies rallied to force a 59-59 tie at the end of regulation.
Ultimately, it was the timely shot-making of Payne that bailed his team out of a bind and helped Trinity prevail against a quality 3-A opponent.
“[At Oak Grove], we didn’t play as well as we’re capable,” Bulldogs coach Tim Kelly said. “We were struggling to make shots, except for Dom, but we hung in there and found a way to win. Tonight, I thought the first half, we played with intensity. … Hopefully we learned that even with a lead, you’ve gotta stay in there and do the things you normally do.
“We really need big games from [Dylan], Campbell and Dom. I think all three got double figures tonight, and we feel good about that.”
In the girls game between East and Trinity, it was a steady pace from the Bulldog girls that allowed them to lead wire to wire. For a second straight night, the Eagles’ girls lacked the closing momentum to overcome a double-digit deficit.
Wheatmore won the girls game over East Monday night, 43-33. Summer Bowman topped the Warriors with 13 points and Brianna Hill had 12.
Bulldogs’ coach Mike Sink said he was pleased with the effort he’s seen from his team. Their ability to manage aspects of the game within their power, he said, was impressive for a young team that often plays three freshmen of the five players the team has on the court.
“I thought we were able to control the boards, especially defensively,” Sink said. “They’re slowly coming together, starting to believe in each other. It’s a work in progress. We’ve got some people in some places they haven’t played before. They’re adjusting to it, starting to buy into it and it’s helping the team tremendously.”
