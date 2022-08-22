HIGH POINT — The city of High Point stands to get an infusion of revenue while helping serve the needs of one of its municipal neighbors.
The city of Trinity will pay annual capital and operational costs to secure a portion of the treatment capacity of the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, under the terms of a new 20-year agreement.
Trinity, which does not have its own treatment plant, has contracted with Thomasville for this service for years, but Trinity officials decided to make a change because they believe it will be more economical in the long run, City Manager Stevie Cox said.
“Right now, Trinity is growing rapidly, with new housing construction coming here,” he said. “From a business standpoint, this was the right thing to do — to go into a situation that could provide us a little bit more of a long-term relationship but, more importantly, would also meet our needs and provide cost savings for our residents as well.”
Thomasville’s Hamby Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is older than the Westside plant and facing significant upgrades, while the High Point plant was expanded within the past decade and is relatively underutilized.
It’s permitted to treat up to 10 million gallons per day of wastewater, but the city sends the plant an average of only about 2.48 million gallons per day, High Point Public Services Director Robby Stone said.
“We do feel this is a very good agreement. We have capacity at our plant,” Stone said. “We’re trying to work the best we can with our neighbors and provide services the best we can, starting with our High Point customers and expanding out.”
Cox said Trinity is planning a $9.9 million sewer extension to connect with High Point’s system that will take about 18 months to build.
“We’re hopeful, if all goes well, with no delays or supply-chain issues, to start delivering sewer to High Point by late 2024 or early 2025,” he said.
Trinity plans to use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as a state appropriation secured with assistance from Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, to cover part of the cost.
Thomasville will continue to treat Trinity’s wastewater until the transition with High Point is complete.
The agreement allows Trinity to use up to 1 million gallons a day of the treatment capacity at the Westside plant. The city’s current usage is estimated to be around 300,000 gallons per day, Stone said.
It will pay High Point $30,541.41 a month, or a total of $7.3 million in principal and interest over 20 years, to secure the capacity.
In addition, Trinity will be billed annually for operations and maintenance costs and will be responsible for a portion of unforeseen repairs and future capital improvements to the plant.
