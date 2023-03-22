TRINITY — A new farmers market will soon provide residents of Trinity an opportunity to buy local produce at a centralized site in the city.

Friends of Trinity, in cooperation with Randolph County Cooperative Extension and the city of Trinity, recently initiated discussions about launching an operation that will improve access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Trinity Planning Director Jill Wood said she was approached by the Friends of Trinity about authorizing the use of property belonging to the city for the purpose of establishing a farmers market.

