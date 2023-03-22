TRINITY — A new farmers market will soon provide residents of Trinity an opportunity to buy local produce at a centralized site in the city.
Friends of Trinity, in cooperation with Randolph County Cooperative Extension and the city of Trinity, recently initiated discussions about launching an operation that will improve access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Trinity Planning Director Jill Wood said she was approached by the Friends of Trinity about authorizing the use of property belonging to the city for the purpose of establishing a farmers market.
The city expects to sponsor the new market, which will be managed by Friends of Trinity. The latter is an organization started in 2005 as a beautification committee by Trinity City Council, later becoming an independent organization.
Per the request by Friends of Trinity, the city’s planning department issued a zoning confirmation letter allowing for temporary public events, including for the use of hosting a farmers market. The market will be located at the Trinity City Hall Annex at 6701 N.C. 62 and will operate on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“[Cooperative extension] has several hundred farmers and two different types of market, one is a larger-type market and the other is where people grow in their backyard, but they’ve been approved as vendors for local farmers in this community,” Wood said. “They’re going to be sending out flyers or mailings to these people via email.”
City Council approved guidelines and the process of fielding vendor applications at its regular meeting this month. In addition to being greenlit by the governing body, the project also seems to have support from members of the community.
Denise Farlow, an Archdale resident whose mother lives in Trinity, indicated that her family is one example of what a nearby farmers market can bring to a community.
“We go to the farmers market a lot at the Archdale location, and we really enjoy it,” Farlow said. “It’s close to our house. We can run out there and pick up some fresh vegetables. We’ve become friends with these people who are out there. We really enjoy the farmers market, so I think the people will really enjoy it too.”
The city of Trinity owns 31.38 acres at the site where the market will be held, though not all of the property is usable for the purposes of hosting the event. City staff believes it will have enough room, though, to accommodate the vendors and consumers who will frequent the market.
“We’re real excited about this opportunity,” Wood said. “There will also be an avenue into the schools with the FFA, and they’re going to talk with both of the local high schools, Trinity and Wheatmore, because both of their programs grow produce. They’re going to encourage the kids to come into our farmers market and sell on Saturdays. They say there’s a real need for that in this area of the county.”
