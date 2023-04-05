Police: Charges pending against driver of truck
ARCHDALE — A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died after his car was struck while parked at the side of Interstate 85 early Sunday.
Alfonso Candela was in his 2009 Mazda passenger car and was parked on the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway about 1:15 a.m. Sunday near the Main Street exit when a 2019 Chevrolet pickup ran off the side of the road and smashed into the rear of the Mazda, the Archdale Police Department reports.
Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup, Rigoberto Martin, 39, of Baltimore, police said.
