While renting a home can typically be more affordable than buying, that may not be the case in certain cities, including High Point.
A news site called Stacker compiled a list of the top
50 cities where it’s better
to buy than rent based on home and rent prices.
Most of the cities are in
the Midwest and South,
and two are in North Carolina: Fayetteville and High Point.
The price-to-rent ratio, a metric used to measure whether it is cheaper to buy or rent, or determine whether the housing market is overvalued, was calculated by dividing the 2023 median home price in each city by the annualized rent. The report says in the biggest cities in the country, the average price-to-rent ratio was 18.58.
In High Point, ranked No. 32 most affordable for buying, the price-to-rent ratio was 11.23. The median sale price was $224,055, and the median annual rent was $19,951 ($1,663 per month).
While Stacker’s report covers the costs of renting and buying, the analysis does not include other expenses that come along with the homebuying process, such as closing costs and monthly mortgage payments, which can vary depending on the type of loan secured, interest rates, or credit scores.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.
