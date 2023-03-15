TRIAD — Three years after COVID-19 put a stranglehold on society, there’s optimism that the worst is over from the coronavirus pandemic, an infectious disease expert said during a recent briefing.

Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem said COVID-19 will always circulate and present a potential health threat. But as winter nears its conclusion, it appears more likely that COVID-19 won’t spread the level of calamity that emerged after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

