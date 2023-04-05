TRINITY — Three people were arrested last week after Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a possible theft in progress.
Deputies were called to School Road in Trinity on March 28, where they found a vehicle with three occupants at a construction site. Subsequent investigation revealed that the three were attempting to steal items from the site.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two catalytic converters. All three occupants were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, felony larceny from a construction site and felony possession of catalytic converters. They were Ronnie Dale Tate Jr., 34, Scott Russell Leonard, 30, and Morgan Lindsey Davidson, 31.
Leonard was also charged with misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct due to not cooperating with law enforcement after being taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. Davidson was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise after drugs were found on her during the booking process.
Tate and Leonard were issued secured bonds of $5,000 and Davidson was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
On March 28, 2023, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of School Road and Trinity Road, Trinity, in reference to a report of a possible larceny/theft.
Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle with three occupants at the construction site. The occupants were identified as Ronnie Dale Tate Jr., Scott Russell Leonard and Morgan Lindsey Davidson.
During the investigation, evidence was discovered that the occupants were attempting to steal items from the premises. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, two catalytic converters were located in the back of the truck. All three subjects were arrested and charged with the incident. They were transported to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for felony conspiracy, felony larceny from a construction site, and felony possession of catalytic converters.
The magistrate also found probable cause for these charges and issued a $5,000 secured bond for Ronnie Tate and Scott Leonard. Morgan Davidson was issued a $2,000 secured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.