The Democratic Party of North Carolina just voted to replace their current chair and top leadership with a new team. Call it a changing of the donkeys.

We think politics is a contact sport today, filled with mean-spirited ugliness, but it’s nothing “new under the sun.” In 1828, Andrew Jackson, whom we boast was born in the Waxhaws of North Carolina, was running for President. His opponents called him a jackass. Rather than getting mad about it, the hero of the War of 1812 was amused, even including a drawing of the animal in his campaign posters. The political cartoonist of that era, Thomas Nast, popularized the notion and it has been the symbol for Democrats ever since.

