The election for the Archdale-Trinity Tax Council will be held Tuesday, March 14, at Trinity High School in the media center at 6:30 p.m. Two seats are up for election. With an extra 9 cents per $100 of property value, this council oversees a $2.2 million annual budget that is dedicated strictly to improving the area’s nine schools.
