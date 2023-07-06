RANDOLPH COUNTY — Substance abuse has shot up to one of Randolph County’s top health priorities, according to a new report.
The Randolph County Community Health Assessment says that work to improve access and treatment for residents’ mental health needs and to decrease drug overdose deaths, excessive drinking and tobacco use are the county’s top health priorities.
That marks a change since the previous assessment in 2019, which identified three top priorities: early and middle childhood health, mental health and health-related quality of life and well-being.
Randolph County Public Health and Randolph Health presented the final report based on the findings of an advisory committee of more than two dozen local government and health officials. The committee drew from a survey of county residents and state and local health data.
In the survey, county residents agreed with the committee on the top issues needing the most attention, with 74% saying substance abuse and 72% saying mental health.
Other top issues identified by a majority of those surveyed were:
• Financial security/ economics, 63%.
• Access to health care, 55%.
• Affordable health insurance, 53%.
• Violence prevention, 53%.
• Safe and affordable housing, 51%.
Randolph County has a higher mortality rate than the state average, equating to 918.7 deaths per 100,000 residents from 2016 to 2020, which is up from 872.9 in 2013-17, the assessment said. The state average for 2016-20 was 793.7.
By far the leading causes of death in Randolph County are heart disease and cancer, the assessment said, citing the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics. Heart disease and cancer each kills three times as many people as any other single cause of death.
Those also are the leading causes of death statewide, but Randolph County has sharply higher rates of those diseases than the state average.
Randolph also elevated rates for death, compared to the state average, from unintentional injuries, chronic respiratory disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, motor vehicle injuries and suicide.
Compared to women, men in Randolph County are 1.68 times more likely to die as a result of heart disease.
The county also has a sharply higher pregnancy rate, 85.2 pregnancies per 1,000 females ages 15 to 44 for the years 2016-20, compared to the state average of 68.2, Neighboring Davidson County’s pregnancy rate for the same period was 66.3.
The purpose of conducting a community health assessment includes evaluating the health status of the county, identifying and prioritizing health threats, and developing strategies to address top health concerns, the assessment said.
A presentation will be made to the Randolph County Board of Health and the Randolph Health Board. Once developed, community health improvement plans will be submitted to the state
