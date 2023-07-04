RANDOLPH COUNTY — A vehicle stolen from a business in Albemarle wrecked last week near Archdale while being chased by law enforcement, snarling traffic for several hours along Interstate 85 in northern Randolph County.
Employees with the J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. highway construction company in Albemarle, which is in Stanly County southwest of Denton, discovered that a pickup truck was stolen from the business sometime before 6 a.m. on June 27.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the stolen pickup truck about 6:45 a.m. on I-85 near U.S. 64, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol joined the chase.
A tire deflation device was deployed by the Thomasville Police Department on I-85 near the Randolph-Davidson County line to rupture the vehicle’s tires, according to the State Highway Patrol. After the truck hit the deflation device just after 6:50 a.m., it went off the left side of I-85 near the Main Street exit and overturned in the center median.
The driver, Scott Joseph Dillinger, 49, of Charlotte, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were described as not life-threatening. Charges are expected, according to the State Highway Patrol.
No law enforcement officers or other motorists were injured. All lanes of I-85 opened to traffic early that afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.