TRIAD — Projects in the Archdale-Trinity area are included in the updated master plan for transportation needs issued last week by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Statewide, the revised document features more than 2,300 projects estimated to cost about $35 billion during the next 10 years.
The regional projects include:
• $18.6 million to widen Archdale Road from Main Street to Springwood Lane.
• $14.2 million to realign the intersection of N.C. 62 at Kersey Valley Road and Weant Road around Archdale.
• $23.7 million to widen Surrett Drive from Interstate 85 in Trinity to W. Fairfield Road at the High Point city limit.
• $12.4 million to upgrade N.C. 62 from Surrett Drive in Trinity to N. Main Street in Archdale.
• $387,000 to construct a turn lane and traffic signal on N.C. 109 in Thomasville area from Ray Lanning Road to Wallburg Road.
• $8.8 million to widen Winston Road from 9th Street to Biesecker Road in Lexington.
• $7.7 million to replace the bridge on Interstate 85 Business over N. Main Street in Lexington
• $5.7 million to replace the bridge on Interstate 85 Business over the Norfolk-Southern Railroad tracks.
• Spend $1.5 million to upgrade the intersection of U.S. 64 at Bowers Road, Heath Church Road and New Bowers Road.
The N.C. State Board of Transportation approved the revised Transportation Improvement Projects master plan during its meeting last week in Charlotte.
The list of projects is updated annually, and the latest revision carries through the year 2033.
