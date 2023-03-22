ARCHDALE — An investigation is underway into the death of a 41-year-old Archdale man at a commercial construction work site in Greensboro late last month.

Aaron Billy Hurtado died Feb. 25 while working on the fourth floor of a building under renovation along Green Valley Road near the Friendly Center shopping complex. A 911 emergency call from the day of the fatality indicates that Hurtado fell 10 feet.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

