RANDOLPH COUNTY — Staffing concerns in Randolph County were made a point of emphasis by the county’s human resources department earlier this month during a budget work session.
Turnover among county employees was the focus of a presentation by Jill Williams, director of human resources, to Randolph County Board of Commissioners. Employee turnover in Randolph County is 18.78%, according to Williams, who said that of 919 full-time and part-time budgeted positions, 88 of those positions were vacant across the county as of June 9.
“That’s almost 10% of our workforce,” Williams said. “Most are in our largest departments — social services, sheriff’s office, emergency services. That’s why we really need to work on helping with our recruitment efforts, recruitment retention, ways to retain and attract employees.”
Randolph County’s human resources department is requesting one additional position to expand these recruitment efforts and classification. Williams encouraged commissioners to take steps to retain “very marketable” county employees whose skills and education she said continue to stand out among their peers.
In order to recruit, retain and recognize county employees, Williams said the department is proposing a 5% cost-of-living adjustment and increased merit-based funding. She also made a request for commissioners to fund a one-time adjustment of $500,000 to the merit-based pool in order to recognize many of the county’s public safety employees for what they have been asked to do during the pandemic.
“The market for public safety positions has drastically changed over the past couple of years, and the county wants to recognize and reward those employees for showing up to work day in and day out to get their work done,” Williams said. “The county wants to be able to give employees a permanent increase that will increase their pay year after year and increase their benefits, their 401(k) and retirement.”
Efforts to move the pay scale for public safety is largely in response to the same measures taken by nearby jurisdictions.
In neighboring Davidson County, the proposed budget this year calls for a 15.3% increase in local funding to emergency services, up $756,423. A majority of the increase is due to the inclusion of an employee cost-of-living adjustment of $500, plus 2% of the personnel’s base salary, in addition to a 10% increase in employer cost related to group health insurance. Additionally, the county has provided local funding toward a mandated state increase in employee retirement of 7%. Finally, the budget includes the full-year cost associated with the third-year of the county’s employee pay study. The remaining increase is related to a spike in expected fuel costs for the upcoming fiscal year.
Randolph County is scheduled to adopt its budget later this month.
