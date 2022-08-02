ARCHDALE — A project more than two years in the making appears primed to move forward in Archdale after City Council approved a special-use permit at its regular July meeting.

Desco Investment Co. of Chapel Hill was granted a permit that will soon allow for up to 536 new homes on property behind the Grubb Family YMCA in what could be one of the largest residential projects in the city. After the request to rezone about 230 acres at 508 Old English Farm Road in the summer of last year was modified (now calling for 215 acres to be developed), representatives from Desco were back to address council at the most recent meeting.

