ARCHDALE — A project more than two years in the making appears primed to move forward in Archdale after City Council approved a special-use permit at its regular July meeting.
Desco Investment Co. of Chapel Hill was granted a permit that will soon allow for up to 536 new homes on property behind the Grubb Family YMCA in what could be one of the largest residential projects in the city. After the request to rezone about 230 acres at 508 Old English Farm Road in the summer of last year was modified (now calling for 215 acres to be developed), representatives from Desco were back to address council at the most recent meeting.
In approving three separate items on the council agenda, the local governing board essentially cleared the way for up to 433 single-family homes and 103 townhomes.
“Ultimately the developer will come back and do construction drawings and then get final platting for individual phases as they go through the project, and that all goes through staff,” City Manager Zeb Holden said prior to the meeting. “This is [council’s] opportunity to see the preliminary plat as it sets forth on English Farm.”
Most of the zoning site is the undeveloped English Farm property, owned by Jim English of Thomasville. The family donated a portion of the former farm for the YMCA, which opened in 2010.
The applicant is planning a cohesive residential development with multiple amenities that would complement the neighborhood and the YMCA, according to the city. Desco is also developing several residential projects in Alamance County and elsewhere in the Triad.
The company has offered several conditions in separate rezoning requests for the single-family and townhome portions of the site, including one that would cap the total number of units that could be developed at 536.
The townhomes will have a minimum of 1,400 square feet of conditioned space, with covered front porches, projected eaves, as well as a garage. Townhome buildings will consist of no more than six connected units.
Within the community, the developer has pledged to construct a greenway trail, playground and dog park, pool and recreation field.
“The development agreement between the city and the developer just kind of sets out the whens and wheres and whos of how the development will take place,” Holden said. “This has been a very long process with some hiccups along the way. I think we have an agreement that touches on just about everything we need to touch on.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at dkennedy@atnonline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.