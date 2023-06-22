The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Brandon S. Horne, Clover Drive, Sophia, was charged with simple assault and assault by pointing a gun, June 13.
Breaking and entering
• Jessica N. Lowery, Halsbrook Road, Greensboro, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny of a dog, and larceny after breaking and entering, June 14.
Larceny
• Nicklaus W. Nelson, Circle Drive, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy, June 12.
• Travis M. Wood, Hollyridge Drive, Trinity, was charged with larceny of a dog, June 11.
• Tonya M. York, Hollyridge, Drive, Trinity, was charged with larceny of a dog, June 11.
Other charges
• Andralius F. Culbreth, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property, June 14.
• Meagan C. Morton, Heathwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with school attendance law violation, June 12.
• Crystal D. Wingard, Prospect Church Road, Thomasville, was charged with school attendance law violation, June 13.
Incidents
• Report of larceny/theft in progress on Turnpike Road, Archdale, where an unknown female suspect stole a pressure washer valued at $100 from a driveway, June 13.
• Report of larceny in the 5000 block of Reddick Street in Archdale where two weedeaters, a generator, a blower and two chain saws were stolen from a parking lot/garage, June 12.
• Report of identity theft in the 4200 block of Forest Manor Drive in Trinity, June 12.
• Report of theft of a credit card in the 600 block of Bescher Chapel Road in Trinity where $173 was charged, June 12.
• Report of burglary in the 5500 block of Tobacco Road in Trinity where several items including a bed, ladder, scaffold and fan were stolen from a shed, June 4.
• Report of breaking into a motor vehicle from a driveway in the 1000 block of Thayer Road in Trinity where a gun was stolen, June 8.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 7200 block of Wright Road in Thomasville where clothing, a television, DVD player, collectible sports cards, a revolver, three shotguns and a camera were stolen, June 9.
• Report of larceny in the 6600 block of Nancy Lane, Trinity, where an AR-15 rifle was stolen.
