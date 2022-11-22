The following incidents were reported by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
On Nov. 9 larceny was reported at a location in the 4200 block of Fairwood Drive, Trinity.
Burglary was reported at a location in the 4200 block of Old Marlboro Road, Archdale on Nov. 9.
On Nov. 9 fraud was reported at a location in the 400 block of Balfour Drive, Archdale.
Burglary was reported at a location in the 3700 block of Jill Drive, Trinity on Nov. 10.
On Nov. 10 fraud was reported at a location in the 4000 block of Chet Drive, Trinity.
Vehicle theft was reported at a location in the 8300 block of U.S. Highway 311, Archdale on Nov. 10.
On Nov. 14 vandalism was reported at a location in the 5600 block of Rockford Drive, Trinity.
Larceny was reported at a location in the 5700 block of Rockford Drive, Sophia on Nov. 14.
On Nov. 15 burglary was reported at a location in the 5600 block of Rockford Drive, Trinity.
Larceny was reported at a location in the 2100 block of Mill Race Court, Sophia on Nov. 15.
On Nov. 15 fraud was reported at a location in the 5900 block of Finch Farm Road, Trinity.
Larceny was reported at a location in the 800 block of Fritz Farm Road, Trinity on Nov. 15.
On Nov. 15 larceny was reported at a location in the 400 block of Robin Lane, Archdale.
Burglary was reported at a location in the 3700 block of Kreamer Drive, Archdale on Nov. 15.
On Nov. 15 burglary was reported at a location in the 2300 block of Lake Lucas Road, Sophia.
Burglary was reported at a location in the 6100 block of Prospect Street, Archdale on Nov. 16.
The following arrests were reported by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Mark Lee Hall was charged with assault on a female at a location in the 5200 block of Marbrook Court, Trinity on Nov. 12.
Jennifer Lynette Keaton was charged with simple assault at a location in the 5200 block of Marlbrook Court, Trinity on Nov. 12.
Jerry Allen Reid was charged with felony failure to appear at a location in the 300 block of Circle Drive, Archdale on Nov. 16.
Carol Abbott Coulehan was charged with failure to appear at a location in the 10000 block of South Main Street, Archdale on Nov. 16.
Steven Craig Skipper was charged with violation of electronic house arrest at a location in the 4800 block of Edgar Road, Sophia on Nov. 16.
Bryant Daniel Jones was charged with felony possession of meth at a location in the 2900 block of Old Mountain Road, Trinity on Nov. 17.
