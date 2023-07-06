Arrests and incidents reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Breaking and entering
• Brandon S. Andrich, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods, June 26.
• Charles M. Rushbrook, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking, and entering and possession of stolen goods, June 26.
• Timothy G. Tate, Marlbrook Court, Trinity, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, burning personal property, willful/negligent setting fire to woods, second degree trespass and misdemeanor probation violation, June 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Michael L. Kennedy, Fala Street, High Point, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, violating a domestic violence order and possession of firearms by a felon, June 25.
Other charges
• Kelsey P. Hedgecock, Deaton Road, Trinity, was charged with injury to real property, June 25.
• Jessica L. Shaw, Nancy Lane, Trinity, was charged with felony failure to appear, June 23.
Incidents
• Report of burglary of a storage facility in the 1300 block of Old Thomasville Road where a washer, grill, trampoline, computer, clothes dryer, game system, furniture and various clothing items were stolen. The loss is estimated at more than $1,400, June 24.
• Report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Clayton Street, Archdale, where a tire valued at $75 was stolen, June 23.
• Report of larceny of a firearm in the 5000 block of Surrett Drive where a black Taurus gun valued at $1,000 was stolen, June 24.
• Report of larceny in the 6000 block of Rosewood Drive, Trinity, where a black Smith & Wesson EZ gun, holster and pressure washer were stolen. The loss is estimated at $639, June 22.
