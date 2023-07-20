Charges and incidents reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.
Assault
• Ronald W. Kinley, Broken Oak Road, Trinity, was charged with assault on a female, July 4.
• Brandie L. Plyant, Mt. Gilead Church Road, Sophia, was charged with simple assault and resisting a public officer, July 10.
• Devin W. Wease, Jordan Valley Road, Trinity, was charged with assault on a female, July 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Jonathan C. Toomes, Caraway Mountain Road, Sophia, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and failure to appear, July 5.
• Terry D. Walker, Skyview Court, Trinity, was charged with possession of stolen goods, larceny, attempted breaking and entering-building and indecent exposure, July 2.
• Jason A. Granberry, Old Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, July 11.
Other charges
• Joshua A. Burson, homeless, was charged with breaking and entering, July 6.
• Zachary R. Hedgecock, River Mill Road, Randleman, was charged with harassing phone calls, July 13.
• Ricky D. Wilson II, Marsh Mountain Road, Sophia, was charged with driving while license revoked, hit-and-run property damage, no insurance, no registration and driving left of center, July 10.
Incidents
• Report of financial card fraud in the 5000 block of Ridgeview Road, Archdale, July 5.
• Report of vandalism to vehicles in the 5500 block of Covered Bridge Road, Trinity, July 4.
• Report of financial card and food stamp fraud in the 3500 block of Roy Farlow Road, Sophia, July 3.
• Report of fraud in the 4300 block of Jerry Street, Trinity, July 3.
• Report of larceny of a firearm in the 300 block of Misty Drive, Thomasville, July 3.
• Report of vehicle theft in the 5800 block of Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, July 3.
• Report of hit-and-run damage to a mailbox in the 3400 block of Alamo Drive, Trinity, July 2.
• Report of larceny of a wallet, cash and credit cards in the 3500 block of Hollyridge Drive, Trinity, July 1.
• Report of larceny from a storage building in the 12000 block of Trinity Road, Trinity, where two pressure washers, a ladder, plastic water tank, hose and a trailer were stolen for a total loss of $14,250, July 11.
• Report of fraud in the 3200 block of Moutainview Street, July 12.
• Report of larceny in the 12000 block of Trinity Road, Trinity, where a trailer valued at $15,000 was stolen, July 10.
• Report of larceny in the 6600 block of Auction Road, Archdale, July 5.
• Report of vandalism in the 3200 block of Alamo Drive, Trinity, where a window valued at $400 was damaged, July 8.
• Report of vandalism in the 3300 block of Katrina Drive, Thomasville, where a vehicle break-in was attempted, July 8.
• Report of vandalism in the 3200 block of Evelyn Street, Sophia, July 6.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 8300 block of Harlow Road, Archdale, where $2,400 in cash was stolen, July 12.
