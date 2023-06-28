Arrests and incidents reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Noah Collins, Allen Drive, Sophia, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats, June 16.
• Hunter A. Spencer, Poole Road, Archdale, was charged with assault on a female, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, June 18.
Breaking and entering
• Harvey H. Underwood Jr., Millers Mill Road, Trinity, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, June 16.
Larceny
• Richard S. Bridges, Daniel Paul Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods, June 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Devan D. Robinson, S. High Point Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce following his arrest at exit 11 on Interstate 85, June 20.
• Michael D. Shipwash, Reddy Foxx Lane, Thomasville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, June 23.
• Randy L. Tysinger, Roy Farlow Road, Sophia, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, June 19.
Other charges
• James E. Haney, Hickory Hill Drive, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespassing, June 19.
Incidents
• Report of fraud in the 2500 block of Ross Wood Road in Trinity, June 21.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of Ray Pool Road, Archdale, June 20.
• Report of fraud in the 6000 block of Tobacco Road, Trinity, June 20.
• Report of larceny in the 1300 block of Oakmont View Road, High Point, June 17.
• Report of fraud in the 6000 block of Prospect Church Road, Thomasville, June 16.
• Report of fraud in the 6000 block of Suits Road in Archdale, June 15.
• Report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 2500 block of Race Track Road, Sophia, June 18.
• Report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 7300 block of Turnpike Road in Archdale, June 18.
• Report of a burglary in progress in the 4500 block of Allen Drive, Sophia, June 15.
• Report of fraud in the 7100 block of Texas Boulevard, Thomasville, June 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.