The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Alcohol/Drugs
• Christopher Keith Board, Interstate 85 (exit 111), Archdale, was charged with felony possession of meth,
April 25.
• Kirby Lemont Brown, Fairview Court, Trinity, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, April 27.
• James Edward Carrigan, Trinity Boulevard, Trinity, was charged with contributing to
the delinquency of a juvenile, April 27.
Larceny/Theft
• Azel Eugene Davis, Old Glenola Road, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny
after breaking and entering, April 21.
Other charges
• David Holden Baxley, Wood Village Drive, Trinity, was charged with resisting a public officer, April 26.
• Matthew Dale Harvey, Interstate 85 (Main Street interchange), Archdale, was charged with felony failure to appear, April 24.
• Jeremy Wayne Steffey, Koonce Drive, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of a firearm after a felon, April 21.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 4200 block of Wedgewood Terrace, Trinity, April 20.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 6500 block of Weant Road, Archdale, April
20.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 5200 block of Clifton Drive, Archdale, April
21.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 1300 block of Koonce Drive, Trinity, April 21.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 1600 block of Summey Town Road, April 23.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 4800 block of Cashatt Road, Trinity, April 23.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 2900 block of Bridge Point Drive, Sophia, April 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 9000 block of Hillsville Road, Trinity, April
24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 9000 block of Hillsville Road, Trinity, April
24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 7300 block at a location off U.S. Highway 311, Sophia, April 25.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 400 block of Balfour Drive, April 25.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 300 block of Balfour Drive, April 26.
