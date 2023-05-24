The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Alcohol/Drugs
• Uriel Hernandez, Cedar Square Road and U.S. Highway 311, Archdale, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, May 12.
• Gary Lee Hughes, Finch Farm Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, May 15.
• Ronnie Dale Tate Jr., Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver, May 18.
Assault
• Mark Lee Hall, Marlbrook Court, Trinity, was charged with assault on a female, May 14.
• Jennifer Lynette Keaton, Marlbrook Court, Trinity, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, May 14.
• David Thomas Henderson, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with assault on a female, May 17.
• Kelly Denise Henderson, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with resisting a public officer, May 18.
Other charges
• Heather Alanna Abrams, Albertson Road, Archdale, was charged with a school attendance violation, May 12.
• Alicia Ann Small, Old County Farm Road, Sophia, was charged with a school attendance violation, May 12.
• Ethan Michael Langdon, Marcal Circle, Sophia, was charged with communicating threats, May 12.
• Heather Louise Fosmer, Roy Farlow Road, Sophia, was charged with a school attendance violation, May 13.
• Noah Collins, Wagoner View Drive, Trinity, was charged with communicating threats, May 15.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 5000 block of Jordan Valley Road, Trinity, May 11.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 3100 block of Marcal Circle, Sophia, May 12.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 5200 block of Branson Davis Road, Sophia, May 14.
• Deputies were investigating fraud at a location in the 5300 block of Rampey Street, Trinity, May 16.
