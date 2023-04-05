The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Larceny/Theft
• Ronnie Dale Tate Jr., Trinity Road, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny from a construction site, March 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brittany Nicole Bryson, Finch Farm Road, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of heroin, March 31.
• Morgan Lindsey Davidson, Trinity Road, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of a catalytic converter, March 28.
Other charges
• Robert Douglas Maines, Walker Mill Road, Sophia, was charged with failure to appear, March 29.
• Adam Lee Wardell, N.C. Highway 62, Trinity, was charged with injury to personal property, March 28.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of vehicle theft at a location in the 5400 block of Edgar Road, Archdale, March 23.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 11000 block of Trinity Road, Trinity, March 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 3900 block of Creekview Drive, Trinity, March 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 4600 block of Allen Drive, Sophia, March 29.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 2900 block of Stanley Road, Archdale, March 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 5900 block of U.S. Highway 311, Sophia, March 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 5400 block of Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, March 24.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 3200 block of Jess Smith Road, Archdale, March 26.
