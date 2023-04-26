The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Larceny/Theft
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
• Jonathan Charles Toomes, Cameron Circle, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods and assault on a female, April 18.
Other charges
• David Thomas Henderson, Flint Hill Road, Sophia, was charged with misuse of 911 system, April 14.
• Jeremy Scott Payne, Millikan Road, Sophia, was charged with injury to personal property, April 16.
• Brandi Star Medlin, Old County Farm Road, Sophia, was charged with failure to appear on a felony, April 17.
• Robert Sean Welch, Virginia Court, Trinity, was charged with a harassing phone call, April 18.
• Gunnar McKenzie Widener, Goodman Street, Archdale, was charged with violation of electronic house arrest, April 19.
• Brittany Ann Monnette, Hillsville Road, Trinity, was charged with failure to appear, April 20.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 6600 block of Nancy Lane, Trinity, April 13.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 2600 block of Marlboro Church Road, Sophia, April 16.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 3600 block of Millikan Road, Sophia, April 16.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 5000 block of Caraway Mountain Road, Sophia, April 17.
