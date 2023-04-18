The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• James Ray Overby, Raymond Gray Lane, Archdale, was charged with assault on a female and second-degree kidnapping, April 10.
• Alondra Paez Hernandez, Tobacco Road, Trinity, was charged with simple assault, April 12.
• Joshua Michael Wood, Woodfield Drive, Sophia, was charged with assault on a female, April 12.
• Naimel Rodriguez Parra, Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with assault on a female, April 13.
Other Charges
• Nicolas Talor White, Saddle Brook Drive, Trinity, was charged with breaking and/or entering, April 7.
• Micah Scott Owens, Old Spencer Road, Archdale, was charged with failure to appear on a felony, April 10.
• Travis Michael Wood, Holly Ridge Drive, Trinity, was charged with injury to real property, April 11.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism in the 3100 block of Earnhardt Road, Sophia, April 5.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft in the 5700 block of U.S. Highway 311, Sophia, April 6.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary in the 4100 block of Woodcrest Street, Trinity, April 7.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft in the 6300 block of Ashbrook Circle, Archdale, April 10.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud in the 5200 block of Elmont Street, Archdale, April 10.
