The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Forrest Scott Allred, Allred Heights Drive, Sophia, was charged with assault on a female, April 1.
• Zachary Ryan Godair, Brad Road, Sophia, was charged with simple assault, April 4.
• Shaun Michael Smith, Suits Road, Archdale, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, April 3.
Larceny/Theft
• Charles Paul Thompson, Huff Road, Archdale, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm, March 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Nicholas James Pless, Braxton Craven Road, Trinity, was charged with possession of marijuana, March 31.
Other charges
• Donna Parris Bone, Country Lane Road, Archdale, was charged with violation of a school attendance law, April 2.
• Traci Nicole Schulte, Allred Heights Drive, Sophia, was charged with child abuse, April 4.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location near the intersection of School and Trinity roads, Trinity, March 28.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 4800 block of Fairview Road, Trinity, April 2.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 3400 block of Miller Farm Drive, Trinity, April 2.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 5400 block of Rockford Drive Extension, Trinity, April 2.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 5700 block of Clayton Street, Archdale, April 3.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny/theft at a location in the 5600 block of Finch Farm Road, Trinity, April 4.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 4700 block of Nola Street Extension, Trinity, April 4.
