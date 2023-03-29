The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: HPCA boys win, WCA girls take second in Westchester meet
- Wake Forest drubs HPU in baseball
- Sheriff's Reports 3-30-23
- TAG plans variety of summer art camps for kids
- MLB broadcasters adapting to faster pace under new rules
- Permit to buy handgun no longer required
- Police Reports 3-30-23
- Community Events
Most Popular
Articles
- Gunfire erupts at busy intersection
- Brown to be inducted into hall of fame
- Man sentenced to 40 years in fatal shooting
- Planners back housing requests
- Phillip "Phil" Welborn
- Alexis O. Moore
- Lawrence (Jerry) Jarrell
- Archdale library to host Bigfoot researcher
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Southwest tennis defeats Western Guilford
- Wheatmore softball races past rival Trinity
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.