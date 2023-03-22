The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Charges
• Wayne Roger Hyatt Jr., Oakmont Circle, Archdale, was charged with hit-and-run leaving the scene of property damage, March 10.
• Farrell Lee Frye, Sharon Acres Drive, Sophia, was charged with communicating threats, March 11.
• Brandy Jo Wallheimer, Old Mountain Road, Trinity, was charged with failure to pay fines/costs, March 13.
• Traci Nicole Schulte, Allred Heights Drive, Sophia, was charged with simple assault, March 13.
• Bobby Lewis Nance, Maple Leaf Court, Trinity, was charged with failure to appear, March 10.
• Ryan Chase Parsons, Deerwood Lane, Trinity, was charged with stalking and second-degree trespassing, March 15.
• Elizabeth Nicole Philemon, Sunset View Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony possession of meth, March 16.
• Nicholas Robert Hunt, Sunset View Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, March 16.
• Jonathan Matthew Roberts, Surrett Street, Trinity, was charged with failure to appear, March 16.
• Monica Diane Strickland, Sunset View Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, March 16.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 3000 Ivory Lane, Sophia, March 8.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 3500 block of Ivey Lane, Trinity, March 8.
• Deputies were investigating a report of burglary at a location in the 7300 block of N.C. Highway 62, Trinity, March 9.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 3700 block of Caraway Mountain Road, Sophia, March 10.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 4100 block of Craven Pines Road, Archdale, March 11.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 7000 block of Cedar Square Road, Archdale, March 13.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 6500 block of Thompson Road, Archdale, March 14.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vehicle theft at a location in the 6600 block of Auction Road, Archdale, March 14.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 5800 block of Covered Bridge Road, Trinity, March 15.
