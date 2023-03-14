The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Charges
• Sherry Ann Duncan, Middle Point Road, Archdale, was charged with a school attendance law violation, March 3.
• Anna Montenegro-Yats, Brookwood Circle, Archdale, was charged with a school attendance law violation, March 3.
• Joseph Dale Bullard, Cedar Post Road, Archdale, was charged with assault on a government official or employee, March 4.
• Brian Yates, Brookwood Circle, Archdale, was charged with a school attendance law violation, March 4.
• Lakevin O’Bryan Doward, Zelma Boulevard, Archdale, was charged with assault on a female, March 5.
• Patrick Neal Lackey Jr., Finch Farm Road, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespassing, March 7.
• Cristin Taylor McClure, Hohn Road, Archdale, was charged with failure to appear, March 7.
• Misti Dawn Dennis Ursery, Forest Trail, Sophia, was charged with child abuse, March 8.
Incidents
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 1100 block of Thayer Road, Trinity, March 1.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 5700 block of Cedar Post Street, Archdale, March 1.
• Deputies were investigating a report of assault at a location in the 900 block of Loflin Hill Road, Trinity, March 2.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 4500 block of Nelson Park Road, Sophia, March 3.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 2700 block of Spencer Road, Archdale, March 4.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 2700 block of Spencer Road, Archdale, March 5.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1500 block of Ross Wood Road, Trinity, March 5.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vehicle theft at a location in the 4300 block of Finch Farm Road, Trinity, March 5.
• Deputies were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 3800 block of Creekview Drive, Trinity, March 5.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 5100 block of Branson Davis Road, Sophia, March 6.
• Deputies were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 4800 block of Surrett Drive, Archdale, March 6.
• Deputies were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 3600 block of Finch Farm Road, Trinity, March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.