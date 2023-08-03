The following charges and incidents were reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Javier C. Barrientos, Breeze Hill Road, Asheboro, was charged with assault by strangulation, July 23.
• Nicholas H. Morton, Heathwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with assault on a female, July 22.
• Loretta A. Parker, Wedgewood Terrace, Trinity, was charged with simple assault, July 22.
• Tonya L. Payne, Oakmont View Road, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, July 27.
Breaking and entering
• Nicholas C. Roberts, Oakwood Drive, Trinity, was charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property, first-degree trespassing and second-degree trespassing, July 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Richard W. Gibson, Oakmont View Road, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, July 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Steven M. Cribb, Garrett Lane, Thomasville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, July 26.
• Donnie J. Gray, Raymond Gray Lane, Archdale, was charged with driving while impaired, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless driving to endanger the public, driving while license revoked (alcohol-impaired based), open container of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe passing over yellow line, July 23.
Other charges
• Nicholas W. Blackwell, Fuller Mill Road, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property and communicating threats, July 27.
Incidents
• Report of fraud in the 2200 block of Ross Wood Road, Trinity, July 24.
• Report of theft of a 2002 Hyundai SFE in the 3200 block of Alamo Drive, Trinity, July 26.
• Report of larceny in the 5600 block of Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, where prescription medication was stolen, July 25.
• Report of larceny in the 1700 block of Bethel Drive, High Point, where a license plate was stolen, July 23.
• Report of larceny of a motor vehicle in the 4800 block of Cashatt Road, Trinity, where a riding mower valued at $1,500 and a camper valued at $2,000 were stolen, July 24.
• Report of financial card fraud in the 4700 block of Kennedy Road, Trinity, July 21.
• Report of larceny at Interstate 85 at the Hopewell Church Road exit where a vehicle was broken into and various personal items, including documents and a Social Security card, were stolen, July 14.
• Report of larceny in the 6100 block of Anne Street, Archdale, where a Samsung phone valued at $1,800 was stolen, July 21.
• Report of larceny of $60 cash in the 1500 block of Gable Street, High Point, July 20.
