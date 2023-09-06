Charges and incidents reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Richard D. Sheffield, 50, Westwind Way, Sophia, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property and communicating threats, Aug. 29.
• Cory B. Dowell, 36, Shady Meadows Drive, Yadkinville, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 29.
• Daniel O. McClure, 32, Ross Harris Road, Asheboro, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 25.
• Stephen L. Simmons, 30, Cedar Lane, Randleman, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 25.
Breaking and entering
• Terry D. Walker, 55, Skyview Court, Trinity, was charged with breaking and entering-vehicle, second-degree trespass and violation of a court order, Aug. 28.
Other charges
• Lucas M. Lewis, 42, E. First Avenue, Lexington, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, improper passing on right, driving left of center, failure to stop at a stop sign/traffic light and failure to appear, Aug. 29.
• Adam L. Wardell, 40, N.C. 62, Trinity, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, Aug. 25.
Incidents
• Report of fraud in the 5000 block of Jordan Valley Road, Trinity, Aug. 30.
• Report of residential burglary in the 3600 block of Boles Avenue, High Point, where a wallet containing a Social Security card, two bank cards and a driver’s license were stolen, Aug. 29.
• Report of larceny in the 4000 block of Allred Heights Drive, Sophia, where a dryer valued at $150 and a washer valued at $150 were stolen from a storage building, Aug. 27.
• Report of burglary in the 1000 block of Thayer Road, Trinity, where clothing, food, firearms and gun accessories valued at a total of $1,722 were stolen, Aug. 25.
• Report of vandalism in the 2400 block of Westwind Way, Sophia, where a vehicle’s windshield and tailgate were damaged for a total loss of $560, Aug. 23.
• Report of larceny of a check in the 6400 block of Mendenhall Road, Archdale, resulting in a loss of $7,300, Aug. 29.
