• Tyron T. Davis, 28, Barnesdale Drive, Jamestown, was charged with assault by strangulation, Sept. 6.
• Johnthan L. Robinson, 18, Norman Avenue, Trinity, was charged with simple assault, Sept. 6.
• Daniel O. McClure, 32, Ross Harris Road, Asheboro, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Kendle B. Hall, 27, Briar Rood Road, Asheboro, was charged with identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, Sept. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Anna D. Crouse, 53, Thornsdale Drive, Asheboro, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt, Sept. 3.
• Jeffrey T. Gray Jr., 31, Briarcliff Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 7.
Other charges
• Brett M. Briles, 22, Otis Road, Asheboro, was charged with injury to personal property and injury to real property, Sept. 7.
Incidents
• Report of larceny in the 5300 block of Marlbrook Court, Trinity, where a cellphone valued at $1,000 and mailbox valued at $300 were stolen, Aug. 31.
• Report of larceny in the 8700 block of Harlow Road, Archdale, where mailbox valued at $100 was stolen, Sept. 3.
• Report of larceny in the 5300 block of Tobacco Road, Trinity, Sept. 2.
• Report of larceny in the 7100 block of U.S. 311, where a wallet containing $440 was stolen, along with an iPad valued at $300, three bank cards and shampoo valued at $7, Sept. 2.
• Report of larceny in the 2100 block of Mill Race Court, Sophia, where a firearm valued at $300 was stolen, Sept. 6.
