Charges and incidents reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office:
Assault
• Ashley N. Thacker, 34, homeless, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 19.
• Shannon N. Wright, 51, Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, was charged with simple assault, Aug. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kimberly N. Ensley, 33, Old Salisbury Road, Linwood, was charged with possession of heroin, Aug. 24.
• Kathy A. Reynolds, 42, Koonce Court, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 22.
• Antonio A. Shaw, 60, Gloucester Drive, Hopewell, Virginia, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, Aug. 21.
• Gregory A. Walker, 59, Cascade Avenue, Asheboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on the premises of a local confinement facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer, Aug. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Justin D. Furr, 26, Alamo Drive, Trinity, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony probation violation and misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 18.
Other charges
• Howard M. Sanseverino, 25, E. Main Street, Graham, was charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear in court, Aug. 22.
Incidents
• Report of larceny of shoes valued at $35 in the 6700 block of Wright Road, Thomasville, Aug. 22.
• Report of burglary of a storage facility in the 5600 block of Prospect Street, Archdale, where furniture, clothing, electronics, seven totes were stolen and a lock damaged for a total loss of $3,350, Aug.15.
• Report of breaking and entering at a gaming business in the 8800 block of U.S. 311, Archdale, where a door valued at $200 was damaged, Aug. 22.
• Report of breaking into a motor vehicle in the 6300 block of Turnpike Road, Archdale, where two handbags and wallet were stolen resulting in a loss of $400, Aug. 20.
• Report of residential burglary in the 1100 block of Thayer Road, Trinity, Aug. 9.
• Report of breaking into a vehicle in the 5100 block of Koonce Court, Trinity, where a mirror valued at $100 was damaged and 2 gallons of gas and a phone charger stolen for an additional loss of $17, Aug. 17.
• Report of larceny of a firearm valued at $300 from a residence in the 4700 block of Etta Court, Sophia, Aug. 18.
• Report of vehicle theft in the 5100 block of Jordan Valley Road, Trinity, where a 2007 Buick LCR valued at $500 was stolen, Aug. 24.
