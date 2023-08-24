Charges and incidents reported by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Assault
• Deborah S. Alonso, 59, Poplar Ridge Road, Trinity, was charged with assault on a government official/employee and resisting a public officer, Aug. 17.
• Brian A. Brooks, 42, Evans Drive, Trinity, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, indecent exposure, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear, Aug. 14.
• Rodney D. Deweese, 44, Mendenhall Road Extension, Archdale, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 15.
• Dakota J. Helmstetler, 28, Turnpike Road, Archdale, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, Aug. 12.
• Chelsea M. Henry, 26, Muddy Creek Road, Archdale, was charged with simple assault, Aug. 14.
• Brandon L. Rosser, 29, Pointer Lane, Sophia, was charged with battery of an unborn child and assault on a female, Aug. 13.
Breaking and entering
• Jeremy W. Khan, 26, Blair Street, Thomasville, was charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, Aug. 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Tanya M. Clark, 38, Poplar Ridge Road, Trinity, was charged with felony conspiracy and misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Curtis L. Britt, 56, U.S. 64, Asheboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon, Aug. 16.
• Salena D. Cooper, U.S. 64, Asheboro, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Aug. 16.
• Hector A. Jaimes, 28, Oakgrove Road, Asheboro, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 15.
• Michael L. Kennedy, 42, Fala Street, High Point, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked, Aug. 15.
• Francis A. Murray Jr., 48, U.S. 64, Asheboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 16.
Other charges
• Christopher B. Baldwin, 47, Jackson Way, Sophia, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, Aug. 18.
• Allen M. Hankins, 36, Woodfield Drive, Sophia, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 17.
• Michael P. Steffey, 19, Koonce Drive, Trinity, was charged with injury to real property, Aug. 11.
Incidents
• Report of discharging of a firearm in the 5000 block of Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, where a mailbox was damaged causing $150 in damage, Aug. 15.
• Report of obtaining property by false pretense in the 5600 block of Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, where $400 in cash was stolen, Aug. 15.
• Report of credit card fraud in the 4600 block of Riverview Drive, Trinity, Aug. 15.
• Report of burglary of a storage unit and vehicles in the 12000 block of Trinity Road, Trinity, Aug. 15.
• Report of larceny in the 4900 block of Trinity Boulevard, Trinity, where a garden hose, pressure washer and lawn mower valued at a total of $1,200, a Honda CRF 150 valued at $2,800 and a trailer valued at $1,400 were stolen, Aug. 13.
• Report of theft in the 10000 block of Archdale Road, Trinity, where a mower valued at $3,800 and weedeater valued at $150 were stolen, Aug. 14.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 5700 block of Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, where a 2011 GM SRA valued at $3,000 was stolen, Aug. 16.
